Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 17th. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

