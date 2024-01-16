Barclays Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Coty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

