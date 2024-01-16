Barclays Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,097.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 966,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after acquiring an additional 922,992 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 248,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

