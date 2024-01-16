Barclays Raises StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

STNE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,223. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in StoneCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

