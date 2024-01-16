Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.32. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 183.21% and a negative net margin of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

