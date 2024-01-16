Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.32. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 183.21% and a negative net margin of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barfresh Food Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.