Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.41.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BTE stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.14. 3,406,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.