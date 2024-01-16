Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,822.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,967. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $216.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

