Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,154 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

