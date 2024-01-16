Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

