Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

