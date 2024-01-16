Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,950 shares of company stock worth $1,375,732. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

