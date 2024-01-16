Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

IRTC stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.