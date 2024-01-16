Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

