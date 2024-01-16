Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 166 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $346.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.97 and a 200-day moving average of $368.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.63 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

