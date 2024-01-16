Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $290.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $290.18 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.47 or 0.05983065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00082565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,371,517 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,311,517 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

