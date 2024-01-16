Beldex Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Beldex has a total market cap of $291.74 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.45 or 0.05904758 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00024166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,365,280 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,305,280 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.