BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

BRBR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 312,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,609. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

