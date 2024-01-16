Benchmark Cuts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

