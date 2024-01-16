Benchmark Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $25.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

