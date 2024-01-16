Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.23 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 515,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,789. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 312.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

