Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.