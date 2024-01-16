Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Christopher Mills Buys 62,250 Shares

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,522.50 ($32,475.51).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,088.05).

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher Mills purchased 100,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($36,900.37).

Bigblu Broadband stock traded down GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 40.06 ($0.51). 14,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -592.86 and a beta of 0.42. Bigblu Broadband plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.88 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.92).

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

