Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1309225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $29,929,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

