BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after acquiring an additional 860,782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 434,199 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

