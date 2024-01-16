biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 488,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in biote by 1,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,323. The company has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. biote has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Analysts anticipate that biote will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

