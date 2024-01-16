BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BioVie Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIVI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

