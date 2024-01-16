Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. 687,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,274,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.