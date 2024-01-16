Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.34. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,683,041 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $781.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.73.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 309.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.