BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $799.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.