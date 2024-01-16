BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter worth about $694,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,391. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

