Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 81,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.5 %

BX stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 1,627,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

