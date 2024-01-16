Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.