Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,393 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 785,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

