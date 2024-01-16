Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
NYSE:BVH opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
