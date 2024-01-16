Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 289.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 12.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 31.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 65.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVH opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

