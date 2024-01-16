BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 393,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BXC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $954.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

