BMO Capital Markets Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$65.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$74.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4622905 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

