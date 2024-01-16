BNP Paribas Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Underperform

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

