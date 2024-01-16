Bone Biologics (BBLG) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bone Biologics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 377 1136 2351 95 2.55

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Bone Biologics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.08 Bone Biologics Competitors $1.29 billion $101.63 million 29.12

Bone Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -85.37% -78.74% -19.37%

Summary

Bone Biologics competitors beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.