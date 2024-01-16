Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,503.70. 172,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,314.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,268.36 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

