Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.54.

SAM stock opened at $351.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.24. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

