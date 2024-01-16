Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 322,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,432,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Bowlero Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

About Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bowlero by 159.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

