Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 322,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,432,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
