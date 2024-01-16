Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,049,720. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,508,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.34 million, a P/E ratio of 308.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

