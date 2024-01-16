Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Boxlight Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 57,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,438. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.42 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. Equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Boxlight from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOXL

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.