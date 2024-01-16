Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. 737,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,418. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $640,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $640,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,246 in the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

