Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.5 %
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.