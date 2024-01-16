Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BLIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

