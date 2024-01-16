Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,426,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

