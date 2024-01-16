Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Broadwind Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 48,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,549. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.64 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

