Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $20.20

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
