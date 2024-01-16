Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $20.20

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

