Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $22.13

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.