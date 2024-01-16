Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $22.13

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.