Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $196.88

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.30.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $90.36 and a fifty-two week high of $204.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

